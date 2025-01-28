Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Over 9,000 remain without power in Donegal

The EU is to send 17 power generators to Ireland following its request for help with outages caused by Storm Éowyn.

They are from the Commission’s strategic reserve in Poland, and Denmark’s offered an additional four generators.

It comes after the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism which helps countries hit by a disaster.

EU Spokesperson Eva Hrnčířová said the EU replied swiftly to Ireland’s request for help:

The latest figures show that over 9,000 premises in Donegal remain without power.

Some are expected to remain without electricity until Saturday evening according to the ESB PowerCheck website.

