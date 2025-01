Twice as many motorists have been arrested in Donegal over the past week for drug driving compared to drink driving.

3 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, one of whom was already disqualified.

Meanwhile, 6 people were caught drug driving. One of them was driving an artic lorry and was also currently banned from driving.

Garda Niall Maguire is appealing to motorists to be responsible on the roads this Bank Holiday weekend: