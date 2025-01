Two Donegal players on Gaelic Life Ulster All-Stars team

Two players from Donegal have been named on the 2024 Gaelic Life Ulster Club All-Stars Ladies Football Team.

They are goalkeeper Charlie Shevlin and forward Shannon McGroddy, who both play with Downings.

The full team is: Charlie Shevlin, (Downings); Niamh McIntosh, (Moneyglass), Clodagh McCambridge (Clann Eireann), Roisin Kelly (Warrenpoint); Roisin Mulligan (Clann Eireann), Aine Loughman (Carrickmacross), Eimear Corcoran (Lurgan); Cait Towe (Clann Eireann), Niamh Coleman (Clann Eireann); Niamh Henderson (Clann Eireann), Emma Tolan (Lurgan), Aishling Sheridan (Mullahoran); Niamh Murray (Clann Eireann), Shannon McGroddy (Downings), Kate Fegan (Mullahoran).

The team will be presented with their awards on Friday, March 7, at the Hillgrove Hotel, Monaghan.