Van damaged in hit and run collision in Stranorlar

Witnesses are being sought to a hit and run colllision in Stranorlar at around 8.15 on Friday morning last.

A white van was struck by a car which didn’t stop close to the old Nena Models site.

Garda Niall McGuire made this appeal on this morning’s Nine til Noon Show………..

 

An Post New
Top Stories, News

Eight An Post centres in Donegal closed or facing delays following Storm Éowyn

28 January 2025
Lettermacaward Health Centre
Audio, News, Top Stories

Reopening of Lettermacaward Health Centre widely welcomed

28 January 2025
drugs
Audio, News, Top Stories

Twice as many drug drivers arrested in Donegal compared to drink drivers

28 January 2025
Garda-Logo
Top Stories, News

Animal scanner stolen from broken down vehicle in Kilcar

28 January 2025
