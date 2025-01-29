Central Criminal Court hears nab’s head was “bashed in” before he was thrown off Sliabh Ligh

A woman on trial for the murder of a man in County Donegal told Gardaí her co-accused “bashed his head in,” before throwing him off the top of Sliabh Ligh.

The jury has been hearing evidence in relation to Nikita Burns’ Garda interviews following her arrest in June 2023; and her re-arrest in August 2023.

At the time of Robert Wilkin’s murder in June 2023, he and Nikita Burns, of Carrick, Co. Donegal, were living with Alan Vial in his home at Drumanoo in Killybegs.

Ms. Burns and Mr. Vial have pleaded NOT GUILTY to the 66-year-old’s murder.

Following her arrest, Ms. Burns initially denied having any knowledge of what happened to Mr. Wilkin.

But, in later interviews, she told Gardaí that Mr. Vial killed him.

She claimed he smashed his head in with a rock while they were driving home after a night out; and that he later pushed him off the cliffs at Sliabh Ligh.

She insisted she never laid a hand on him, and only helped clean the car afterwards because she felt threatened.

When asked why she told a friend she had assaulted him, she said she was panicking and didn’t want to put all the blame on Mr. Vial.