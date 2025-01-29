Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Central Criminal Court hears nab’s head was “bashed in” before he was thrown off Sliabh Ligh

A woman on trial for the murder of a man in County Donegal told Gardaí her co-accused “bashed his head in,” before throwing him off the top of Sliabh Ligh.

The jury has been hearing evidence in relation to Nikita Burns’ Garda interviews following her arrest in June 2023; and her re-arrest in August 2023.

At the time of Robert Wilkin’s murder in June 2023, he and Nikita Burns, of Carrick, Co. Donegal, were living with Alan Vial in his home at Drumanoo in Killybegs.

Ms. Burns and Mr. Vial have pleaded NOT GUILTY to the 66-year-old’s murder.

Following her arrest, Ms. Burns initially denied having any knowledge of what happened to Mr. Wilkin.

But, in later interviews, she told Gardaí that Mr. Vial killed him.

She claimed he smashed his head in with a rock while they were driving home after a night out; and that he later pushed him off the cliffs at Sliabh Ligh.

She insisted she never laid a hand on him, and only helped clean the car afterwards because she felt threatened.

When asked why she told a friend she had assaulted him, she said she was panicking and didn’t want to put all the blame on Mr. Vial.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charlie Elected
Top Stories, News

Charlie McConalogue takes up Junior Ministry role

29 January 2025
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Foyle PSNI seek information on Clooney Road collision yesterday morning

29 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-29 152252
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors to discuss the need for a plan to guide Convoy’s future

29 January 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Central Criminal Court hears nab’s head was “bashed in” before he was thrown off Sliabh Ligh

29 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charlie Elected
Top Stories, News

Charlie McConalogue takes up Junior Ministry role

29 January 2025
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Foyle PSNI seek information on Clooney Road collision yesterday morning

29 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-29 152252
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors to discuss the need for a plan to guide Convoy’s future

29 January 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Central Criminal Court hears nab’s head was “bashed in” before he was thrown off Sliabh Ligh

29 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-29 132733
Top Stories, News

8,500 homes and businesses still without power in Donegal

29 January 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Less than 250 premises supplied by Uisce Eireann still without water in Donegal

29 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube