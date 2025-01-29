Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Family of jailed soldier apologise to councillor “tricked” into giving him a reference

The family of an Irish soldier who was recently jailed for the rape of another member of the Defence Forces has apologised to Derry City and Strabane Councillor Brian Tierney, who was suspended from the SDLP after providing him with a character reference.

Cllr Tierney, a former mayor of Derry and Strabane, later withdrew the reference he issued for 30 year old, Kielan Mooney of Bloomfield Park, Derry.

A statement issued today through Madden and Finucane Solicitors says Councillor Tierney provided a character reference at the request of the family – he wasn’t told that it related to a pending criminal charge and wasn’t told about the seriousness of those charges.

They say the truth is he was tricked into providing the reference, and they apologise to him and his family.

 

*****************************
Statement in full –
“We wish to put on record some important information in relation to media comment concerning the court case and conviction of our family member – in particular in relation to a character reference provided by Councillor Brian Tierney.
“As a family we believe it is important to confirm and clarify the full circumstances in which Councillor Tierney provided this reference.
“Councillor Tierney provided a character reference at the request of our family – he wasn’t told that it related to a pending criminal charge and wasn’t told about the seriousness of those charges.
“The truth is that Councillor Brian Tierney was misled into giving this character reference – and we fully apologise to him and his family.
“As has already been stated publicly, once Councillor Tierney was eventually made aware of the seriousness of the criminal charges in this case, he withdrew the character reference.
“We accept full responsibility and apologise for our part in asking for a character reference without Councillor Tierney being aware of the full facts and the full information. We deeply regret this and regret the impact this decision has had.”
