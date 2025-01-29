Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

This hour includes a detailed update on progress of the Ten-T project in Donegal with the project’s head, Aine McHugh. We later hear calls from the Irish Cancer Society who are calling on Government to do more on cancer over the next 5 years:

Deputy Pearse Doherty outlines why he things the Dail should be sitting on the legal challenge to the Government’s appointment of ‘Super Junior Ministers’. We get an update on the health of, and fundraising efforts for Kathleen Barrett whose home was destroyed last week in a fire. Sean Quinn pops into studio to launch the public voting for the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards 2025:

We hear about the ‘Minding Brigid’ event in Donegal Town this weekend focusing on women’s health, there is advice on the domestic use of generators, Chris Ashmore has business news and Cllr Gerry McMonagle reacts to yesterday’s daylight attack on a young man in Letterkenny: