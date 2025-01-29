Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ruaille Buaille le 22ú Eanáir le Seamus Gibson & Ruairí Ó Fríl

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ruairí
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le 22ú Eanáir le Seamus Gibson & Ruairí Ó Fríl

29 January 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Man in 60s Dies in Ballyshannon workplace accident

29 January 2025
475315613_940374341608974_8969477411814434672_n
Top Stories, News

Two arrested following Letterkenny drug bust

29 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 29th

29 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ruairí
Audio, Playback, Ruaille Buaille

Ruaille Buaille le 22ú Eanáir le Seamus Gibson & Ruairí Ó Fríl

29 January 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Man in 60s Dies in Ballyshannon workplace accident

29 January 2025
475315613_940374341608974_8969477411814434672_n
Top Stories, News

Two arrested following Letterkenny drug bust

29 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Wednesday, January 29th

29 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to treat winter maintenance routes this evening

29 January 2025
Brian Tierney
Top Stories, News

Family of jailed soldier apologise to councillor “tricked” into giving him a reference

29 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube