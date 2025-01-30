Contracts signed for 42 houses and 12 apartments at Rockytown, Buncrana

Contracts have been signed this week for the provision 54 social housing units at Rockytown, Buncrana.

McCallion Construction Limited, will construct 42 houses and 12 apartments on the council owned lands, adding to the initial phase of 21 social homes completed at the Baile Na Carraige development in June 2022.

The work is underway, with the project set to be completed by December next year.

*********************

Council statement in full

Contract Signing – Housing Development Buncrana

Donegal County Council has recently appointed McCallion Construction Limited, Buncrana to construct a development of 54 social houses on Council-owned lands at Rockytown, Ballymacarry, Buncrana. The current phase of the Baile Na Carraige development will deliver 42 houses and 12 apartments; adding to the initial phase of 21 social houses which completed in June 2022. The project has been designed by the Council’s in-house architectural team and will provide high-quality 1-4 bed homes for 54 individuals/families in the Buncrana area.

Development works have commenced on site with works scheduled to be completed in December 2026.

Pictured in the signing of the Contract for the Baile Na Carraige Phase 2 are:

Front Row L-R; Cllr. Jack Murray Cathaoirleach Inishowen MD, Liam Ward Director of Community Development & Planning Services (DCC), Cllr. Niamh Kennedy Cathaoirleach (DCC), Shay McCallion (McCallion Construction Limited), Lisa McBay (McCallion Construction Limited).

Back Row L-R; John Gallagher A/Senior Engineer (DCC), Patsy Lafferty Director of Housing Corporate and Cultural Services (DCC), Jim Boner Senior Executive Engineer (DCC), Cllr. Martin Farren, Nigel McGlynn Executive Architectural Technician (DCC), Cllr. Terry Crossan, Cllr. Albert Doherty, Tara Quinn Executive Architect (DCC), Cllr Fionán Bradley, Cllr Joy Beard, Cllr. Ali Farren, Claire Burke Senior Executive Architect (DCC), Una Creswell A/Area Manager (DCC), Gearoid Doherty Executive Engineer (DCC).