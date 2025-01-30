Council says legal advice would be necessary before DCB test results can be published

Letterkenny Milord Municipal District has been told blocks and concrete materials are regularly tested during the construction of social housing.

The issue was raised by Cllr Thomas Sean Devine, who asked to be provided all the test results and dates on which they took place.

However, officials told him test results form part of wider contractual arrangements with the building contractor, and of results are to be released, legal advice will be required to guide decision making.

Cllr Devine says there are questions to be answered……….