Database urged for medically vulnerable in mass power outages by Donegal carer

Nearly 3,000 workers are involved in the country’s power restoration efforts after Storm Eowyn.

285 international contractors have joined the 2 thousand 500 ESB workers in their bid to restore power to the remaining 86 thousand homes, farms and businesses still experiencing outages.

Nearly three thousand properties are still without water.

Emma Govha is a family carer in Co. Donegal – she wants the government to set up a database for medically vulnerable people, to ensure their safety in future storms:

