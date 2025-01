On The Score programme this week, Ryan Ferry of the Donegal News joins us to look ahead to the weekends GAA fixtures for the Donegal footballers, hurlers and

ladies football.

Noeleen Scanlon tells us the hopes of Letterkenny AC at this weekend’s European clubs in Portugal, Shaun Kelly and Shane Byrne take a look at the Donegal and Inishowen football league’s plus Alex McDonald previews Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.