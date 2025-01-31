Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal v Dublin preview with John Gildea

After last weekend’s false-start, Donegal will get their Allianz National Football League Division 1 campaign up and running tomorrow evening (Saturday) with a home-fixture against Dublin in Ballybofey.

Jim McGuinness’ side’s scheduled opener in Kerry last Sunday fell victim of Storm Eowyn, so tomorrow’s clash with The Dubs will provide the first opportunity for Donegal supporters to catch a glimpse of the much-talked about new rules in operation.

Dublin opened their 2025 season with a 1-17 to 1-15 victory over Mayo in Croke Park last Saturday evening.

Former Donegal stalwart John Gildea spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to preview the game – Gildea says it’s important to start the league off with a win…

 

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Man hospitalised following serious assault in Ballyshannon

31 January 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

HSE continues to prioritise vulnerable individuals in storm aftermath

31 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-31 144921
Top Stories, News

Homeless figures see a marginal decrease in Donegal

31 January 2025
475740273_941629478150127_500717351822316342_n
News

Man arrested after €41,000 drug bust in Letterkenny

31 January 2025
