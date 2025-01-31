Donegal v Dublin preview with John Gildea

After last weekend’s false-start, Donegal will get their Allianz National Football League Division 1 campaign up and running tomorrow evening (Saturday) with a home-fixture against Dublin in Ballybofey.

Jim McGuinness’ side’s scheduled opener in Kerry last Sunday fell victim of Storm Eowyn, so tomorrow’s clash with The Dubs will provide the first opportunity for Donegal supporters to catch a glimpse of the much-talked about new rules in operation.

Dublin opened their 2025 season with a 1-17 to 1-15 victory over Mayo in Croke Park last Saturday evening.

Former Donegal stalwart John Gildea spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to preview the game – Gildea says it’s important to start the league off with a win…