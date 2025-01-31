Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Mary T Sweeney, Seamus McDaid and Dakota Nic Mheanman – topics include controversy over the amount of women in Ministerial positions, lessons from Storm Eowyn and opposition speaking time:

In this hour we catch up on a very busy bag of listener’s comments before a chat with Junior Minister for Further Education Marian Harkin:

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala and loads of guests!

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

