Applications open for Tertiary Nursing Degree Programme in Donegal

A means of allowing people access to university courses without CAO points has been extended, with applications open from today for an honours nursing degree in Donegal.

Under the Tertiary Degree Programme, people who are returning to education, or don’t have the prerequisite points can spend a year doing a pre-college course with the Donegal ETB, before going on to college.

This week, Further Education Minister James Lawless announced the programme was being extended across the country.

Last year, the ATU piloted the initiative.

Programme Manager Maria Doherty says it’s been a huge success……………