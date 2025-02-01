Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Applications open for Tertiary Nursing Degree Programme in Donegal

A means of allowing people access to university courses without CAO points has been extended, with applications open from today for an honours nursing degree in Donegal.

Under the Tertiary Degree Programme, people who are returning to education, or don’t have the prerequisite points can spend a year doing a pre-college course with the Donegal ETB, before going on to college.

This week, Further Education Minister James Lawless announced the programme was being extended across the country.

Last year, the ATU piloted the initiative.

Programme Manager Maria Doherty says it’s been a huge success……………

ATU Logo
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Top Stories

Applications open for Tertiary Nursing Degree Programme in Donegal

1 February 2025
Bloody Sunday
Top Stories, News

Traffic delays possible in Derry with a number of events taking place over the weekend

1 February 2025
Print
Top Stories, News

Derry & Strabane Council to offer weekend support to those imacted by storm outages

31 January 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, January 31st

31 January 2025
