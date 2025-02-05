Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday's Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

Wonder what the change in speed limits mean to you? There’s a lot of confusion out there and we bring clarity to the situation. A listener tells Greg it’s important the legal system gets the Lucy Letby case right while Anthony discusses the state of the roads:

Cllr Jack Murray questions the location of a speed van on Buncrana main street and also the news that the Births, Deaths and Marriages office is to close in Buncrana. Later Keith Fletcher discusses triathlons and how you could get involved:

A Palestinian in Donegal discusses Donald Trump’s ambition to take over Gaza and turn it into the Riviera of the Middle East, we hear of two great Retreats this month at Ards Friary and Chris is in with business news:

burnfoot sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

MacLochlainn to pressure minister for progress on Burnfoot Flood Relief Scheme

5 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

5 February 2025
60
Audio, News, Top Stories

Speed limits on local roads being reduced from Friday

5 February 2025
powercheck thursday
Top Stories, Audio, News

Minister says he’s engaging with LEOs to assess the challenges caused by Storm Éowyn

5 February 2025
