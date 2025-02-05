Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Wonder what the change in speed limits mean to you? There’s a lot of confusion out there and we bring clarity to the situation. A listener tells Greg it’s important the legal system gets the Lucy Letby case right while Anthony discusses the state of the roads:

Cllr Jack Murray questions the location of a speed van on Buncrana main street and also the news that the Births, Deaths and Marriages office is to close in Buncrana. Later Keith Fletcher discusses triathlons and how you could get involved:

A Palestinian in Donegal discusses Donald Trump’s ambition to take over Gaza and turn it into the Riviera of the Middle East, we hear of two great Retreats this month at Ards Friary and Chris is in with business news: