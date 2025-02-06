Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In the first hour we discuss ESB claims that the public will pick up to cost of Storm Eowyn and listener Tim says the world needs to stand up to Israel and US on Gaza:

Listeners have concerns over active travel plans for the Circular Road in Letterkenny and there’s a call out for women to apply for the inaugural Ms/Mrs Africa Ireland pageant:  

There’s an extensive chat with Siobhan from Donegal Citizen’s Information about applying to the Humanitarian support scheme and there info from Revenue about claiming tax back!:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio is once again Ireland’s most listened to local radio station

6 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 February 2025
high court belfast
Top Stories, News

High Court rules SAS ‘unlawfully killed’ four IRA gunmen in Tyrone

6 February 2025
Omagh Inquiry
Audio, News, Top Stories

Teen victim of Omagh Bombing remembered at Inquiry

6 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
News, Top Stories

Highland Radio is once again Ireland’s most listened to local radio station

6 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 February 2025
high court belfast
Top Stories, News

High Court rules SAS ‘unlawfully killed’ four IRA gunmen in Tyrone

6 February 2025
Omagh Inquiry
Audio, News, Top Stories

Teen victim of Omagh Bombing remembered at Inquiry

6 February 2025
Shane Doherty
Top Stories, News

Appeal for information on missing man in Derry

6 February 2025
eir_logo_2015_web_1
Top Stories, News

eir says 99% of faults in Donegal have now been rectified

6 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube