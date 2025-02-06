Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday's show:

In the first hour we discuss ESB claims that the public will pick up to cost of Storm Eowyn and listener Tim says the world needs to stand up to Israel and US on Gaza:

Listeners have concerns over active travel plans for the Circular Road in Letterkenny and there’s a call out for women to apply for the inaugural Ms/Mrs Africa Ireland pageant:

There’s an extensive chat with Siobhan from Donegal Citizen’s Information about applying to the Humanitarian support scheme and there info from Revenue about claiming tax back!: