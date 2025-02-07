3km Run & Elite Invitational Mile to take place in Letterkenny on St. Patrick’s Day

The Michael Murphy Sports 3K and Elite Mile is taking place on St Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

It’s the second year of the 3K but it’s a first on the roads of Letterkenny for the 1-Mile race.

Top athletes will compete to break the legendary sub-4 minute mile barrier on the road and win a cash bonus.

The mile run is an invite-only event, with participation based on previous best times over the mile or similar distances.

There is prize money up for grabs in the mile while proceeds from the 3K go to charity – a donation from the event will go directly to St. Bernadette’s School, helping to support its important work in the community.

Race Organiser Sean McFadden has been telling Oisin Kelly about the exciting events coming up…