Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

3km Run & Elite Invitational Mile to take place in Letterkenny on St. Patrick’s Day

The Michael Murphy Sports 3K and Elite Mile is taking place on St Patrick’s Day, March 17th.

It’s the second year of the 3K but it’s a first on the roads of Letterkenny for the 1-Mile race.

Top athletes will compete to break the legendary sub-4 minute mile barrier on the road and win a cash bonus.

The mile run is an invite-only event, with participation based on previous best times over the mile or similar distances.

There is prize money up for grabs in the mile while proceeds from the 3K go to charity – a donation from the event will go directly to St. Bernadette’s School, helping to support its important work in the community.

Race Organiser Sean McFadden has been telling Oisin Kelly about the exciting events coming up…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

seanad
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach’s Seanad nominees to be announced today

7 February 2025
Dennis McGee
Audio, News, Top Stories

McGee calls for a ‘back to basics’ approach as West Donegal woman is cut-off

7 February 2025
mpox
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE says risk is low ater new strain of MPox is comnfirmed in Ireland

7 February 2025
60
Audio, News, Top Stories

Speed cameras key to curbing sxcessive speed – Cllr Harley

7 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

seanad
Top Stories, News

Taoiseach’s Seanad nominees to be announced today

7 February 2025
Dennis McGee
Audio, News, Top Stories

McGee calls for a ‘back to basics’ approach as West Donegal woman is cut-off

7 February 2025
mpox
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE says risk is low ater new strain of MPox is comnfirmed in Ireland

7 February 2025
60
Audio, News, Top Stories

Speed cameras key to curbing sxcessive speed – Cllr Harley

7 February 2025
DCB House 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Cllr raises fears that houses built in Donegal today may have defective concrete

7 February 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News and Obituaries – Thursday, February 6th

6 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube