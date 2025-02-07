ATU Donegal through to Eustace Cup Semi-Final

ATU Donegal’s senior soccer side have progressed to the semi-finals of the Eustace Cup – the senior cup on the All Ireland Colleges scene.

A dramatic 2-1 victory over ATU Galway on Wednesday afternoon clinched a spot in the last four for the Donegal youngsters, with a 95th minute winner from Mark McGlynn sealing the win.

Having won the Plate trophy last season, this is a step up for the ATU Donegal side who are performing excellently under the guidance of long-term manager Shane Byrne.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Byrne to discuss the win over Galway and his ambitions for the rest of the campaign…