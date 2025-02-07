Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
ATU Donegal through to Eustace Cup Semi-Final

Shane Byrne, Glengad United, FAI Senior Cup, Tipperary, Highland Radio, Sports, Letterkenny, Donegal
ATU Donegal manager Shane Byrne (Photo Stephen Doherty)

ATU Donegal’s senior soccer side have progressed to the semi-finals of the Eustace Cup – the senior cup on the All Ireland Colleges scene.

A dramatic 2-1 victory over ATU Galway on Wednesday afternoon clinched a spot in the last four for the Donegal youngsters, with a 95th minute winner from Mark McGlynn sealing the win.

Having won the Plate trophy last season, this is a step up for the ATU Donegal side who are performing excellently under the guidance of long-term manager Shane Byrne.

Highland’s Mark Gallagher caught up with Byrne to discuss the win over Galway and his ambitions for the rest of the campaign…

 

