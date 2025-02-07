Cllr raises fears that houses built in Donegal today may have defective concrete

A 100% Redress Councillor has described the ongoing absence of regulations for block manufacturers as barbaric.

Councillor Ali Farren says claims houses were built in Donegal last year which he believes had defective concrete.

He says people deserve to know that properties being constructed now are fit for purpose.

Donegal County Council says most concrete products are covered by harmonised European standards, and therefore subject to EU Construction Products Regulations.

Councillor Farren says it’s a worry for those building houses now that simply should not exists: