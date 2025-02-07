Council urged to lay sewage pipes for housing developments

Donegal County Council is being urged to consider laying sewage pipes as part of its housing developments.

At present, that responsibility lies with Uisce Eireann, but Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says that is hindering some crucial projects.

He says in Gweedore, there’s been no further progress with the sewerage scheme after an initial pilot, and that’s limiting the amount of houses that can be built at Radharc an Earagail.

He believes if the council were to lay some pipes and connect into the current sewerage infrastructure, then more could be done:

