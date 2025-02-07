DCC to prioritise footpath beteween Downings and Carrigart

Donegal County Council is being asked to prioritise a footpath from Carrigart to Downings under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Cllr Liam Blaney told a Municipal District meeting that this has been on the agenda for over 20 years, and the council has already received €500,000 for Phase 1 of the project.

Officials confirmed this is a priority project in relation to the development of recreational amenity in the county, and members have agreed to apply for the same amount again under Phase 2 of the scheme to complete the path.

Cllr Blaney says it’s a vital project that deserves support……………