Donegal launches €7.6m PEACEPLUS Action Plan



Donegal County Council and the PEACEPLUS Partnership Committee have launched their co-designed Local Community PEACEPLUS Action Plan.

Securing €7,635,396 in funding, the plan will deliver 32 peacebuilding projects over the next two years.

Supported by the Special EU Programmes Body-managed PEACEPLUS programme, the initiative aims to foster positive relationships and bring about real change in attitudes across Donegal.

This will be achieved through increased diversity awareness, social inclusion, and cross-community and cross-border interaction.

The plan includes creating six county-wide community spaces and delivering 26 local programmes.

These programmes will stimulate peacebuilding, strengthen community organisations, and deliver cross-community, intercultural, and cross-border initiatives.

Around 7,635 people will directly benefit, creating more inclusive and sustainable communities focused on peace and prosperity.

PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the EU, the UK and Irish Governments, and the Northern Ireland Executive.