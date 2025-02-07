Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Donegal launches €7.6m PEACEPLUS Action Plan


Donegal County Council and the PEACEPLUS Partnership Committee have launched their co-designed Local Community PEACEPLUS Action Plan.

Securing €7,635,396 in funding, the plan will deliver 32 peacebuilding projects over the next two years.

Supported by the Special EU Programmes Body-managed PEACEPLUS programme, the initiative aims to foster positive relationships and bring about real change in attitudes across Donegal.

This will be achieved through increased diversity awareness, social inclusion, and cross-community and cross-border interaction.

The plan includes creating six county-wide community spaces and delivering 26 local programmes.

These programmes will stimulate peacebuilding, strengthen community organisations, and deliver cross-community, intercultural, and cross-border initiatives.

Around 7,635 people will directly benefit, creating more inclusive and sustainable communities focused on peace and prosperity.

PEACEPLUS is co-funded by the EU, the UK and Irish Governments, and the Northern Ireland Executive.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PEACEPLUS Launch
Top Stories, News

Donegal launches €7.6m PEACEPLUS Action Plan

7 February 2025
court
Top Stories, News

Sliabh Liag murder trial to enter closing stages next week

7 February 2025
fire brigade NI
Top Stories, News

Man and woman escape Strabane flat fire

7 February 2025
deer
Audio, News, Top Stories

West Donegal Councillor hoping for deer cull progress

7 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PEACEPLUS Launch
Top Stories, News

Donegal launches €7.6m PEACEPLUS Action Plan

7 February 2025
court
Top Stories, News

Sliabh Liag murder trial to enter closing stages next week

7 February 2025
fire brigade NI
Top Stories, News

Man and woman escape Strabane flat fire

7 February 2025
deer
Audio, News, Top Stories

West Donegal Councillor hoping for deer cull progress

7 February 2025
Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Trump has been reckless – Deputy MacLochlainn

7 February 2025
PSNI road closed
Top Stories, News

Two vehicle collision in Omagh

7 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube