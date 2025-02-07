Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal routes to be gritted this evening and tomorrow morning


Donegal Winter Maintenance designated gritting routes will be treated this evening at 7 pm.

The routes will be gritted again at 6 am tomorrow morning.

Drivers are urged to assume that no road is ice free by Donegal County Council.

The Donegal gritting route index as follows:

01: National Primary North
02: National Primary Central
03: National Primary South
04: Inishowen South
05: Inishowen East
06: Inishowen West
07: Milford South
08: Milford North
09: Cill Ulta East
10: Cill Ulta West
11: Na Rosa
12: Binswilly
13: Stranorlar North
14: Stranorlar East
15: Stranorlar West
16: Donegal West
17: Donegal North
18: Donegal South
19: Donegal National Secondary
BT: Buncrana Town
LT: Letterkenny Town

esb van
Audio, News, Top Stories

Collision with ESB pole leaves half of Killygordan in darkness

7 February 2025
news pic (1)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Two Donegal FG members secure Taoiseach’s nomination for Seanad seats

7 February 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, News

Donegal routes to be gritted this evening and tomorrow morning

7 February 2025
Police 1
Top Stories, News

22 year old in critical condition following Co. Derry assault

7 February 2025
