The draw for the first round of the Donegal Gaeltacht Championship took place earlier this morning.

St. Michaels will play Cloughaneely in the preliminary round at the beginning of March with the winners to play Naomh Columba in the first round.

The other first round ties, which are due to take place over St. Patrick’s weekend, are Glenfin v Dungloe, Glenswilly v Gaoth Dobhair, Milford v Termon, Naomh Conaill v Downings and Naomh Mhuire v Cill Chartha.