The HSE says risk levels are low after the first case of a dangerous new strain of MPox was confirmed in Ireland.

An individual is receiving specialist care in the east of the country after recently returning from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

MPox can cause skin lesions, fever and muscle aches lasting a number of weeks.

Dr Derval Igoe, Consultant in Public Health Medicine says the HSE is now tracing anyone who was in contact with the infected person………