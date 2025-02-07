Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McGee calls for a ‘back to basics’ approach as West Donegal woman is cut-off

An elderly woman living in West Donegal has been effectively cut off due to the condition of her road.

The woman has been residing on a bog road for many years however, due to the state of the bog road no vehicle is able to access her property.

The fear is that in the event of an emergency access will not be feasible.

Councillor Denis McGee says the Local Improvement Scheme is failing people in similar situations.

He says a policy review is needed to ensure people are not cut off from society…………….

