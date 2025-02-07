Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Cllr Liam Blaney, Sandra Haughey and Prof Pat O’Connor – topics include new speed limits, Trump and Gaza and who will pay for damage to the power infrastructure after the recent storms:

Seamus Gunn discusses the Lucy Lettby case and answers your legal questions and Sean is in to discuss the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards:

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Trump has been reckless – Deputy MacLochlainn

7 February 2025
PSNI road closed
Top Stories, News

Two vehicle collision in Omagh

7 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Culmore road blocked following collision

7 February 2025
sewagescheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to lay sewage pipes for housing developments

7 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Donald Trump
Top Stories, Audio, News

Trump has been reckless – Deputy MacLochlainn

7 February 2025
PSNI road closed
Top Stories, News

Two vehicle collision in Omagh

7 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Culmore road blocked following collision

7 February 2025
sewagescheme
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to lay sewage pipes for housing developments

7 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

7 February 2025
Downings Carrigart
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC to prioritise footpath beteween Downings and Carrigart

7 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube