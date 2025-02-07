Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Cllr Liam Blaney, Sandra Haughey and Prof Pat O’Connor – topics include new speed limits, Trump and Gaza and who will pay for damage to the power infrastructure after the recent storms:

Seamus Gunn discusses the Lucy Lettby case and answers your legal questions and Sean is in to discuss the Highland Radio Hospitality Awards:

That’s Entertainment with Michael and Fionnuala: