Speed cameras key to curbing sxcessive speed – Cllr Harley

Additional speed cameras are the only way excessive speed on the roads can be controlled.
That’s according to Councillor Martin Harley who was speaking ahead of a national speed review being implemented today.
Most local roads, meaning those beginning with L, will reduce from 80 to 60 kilometres per hour as part of a campaign to improve road safety.
Later this year speed limits are to be reduce from 100km/h to 80km/h on national secondary roads while the speed limit in urban cores will drop to 30km/h.
Councillor Harley says it is clear greater enforcement is needed as motorists are not adhering to speed limits:

