Super sub McGroddy the star as DCU reach Sigerson Cup Final

Four points from Downings’ Johnny McGroddy, who came on as a substitute, helped DCU overcome reigning Sigerson Cup holders Ulster University as they won their semi-final by 14 points to ten after extra time in Cavan yesterday evening.

McGroddy came on with eight minutes of normal time remaining and got the crucial point that took the game to extra-time.

He then added three more points as DCU went on to win under the Kingspan Breffni Park floodlights.

Donegal’s Ronan Gallagher was also on the  DCU team while Ronan McGeehin was in goals for Ulster University.

DCU will now have a Dublin derby date in the final with UCD next Wednesday.

