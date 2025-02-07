Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Talking Soccer – Big weekend ahead for Kildrum Tigers, Kilmacrennan Celtic & Aileach FC

In this week’s local soccer segment on The Score programme, Chris Ashmore caught up with a few clubs who have important fixtures this weekend.

In the Donegal Junior League Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division, there are still four or even five sides still in contention for honours with almost half season to go for many clubs.

Bonagee United and Letterkenny Rovers are seen by many as the big two, but Kildrum Tigers, Kilmacrennan Celtic and last year’s champions Fanad United will all still harbour ambitions of landing silverware.

This Sunday, third-placed Kildrum Tigers host fourth-placed Kilmacrennan Celtic in a massive game for both teams.

Jonny McGinty is the assistant manager with Kildrum, and given that they are just a point ahead of Kilmacrennan having played two games more, McGinty knows that they can ill-afford to drop points in this weekend’s clash…

 

Gerard McGranaghan has watched his Kilmacrennan Celtic side make steady progress and they have remained a little bit under the radar.

McGranaghan’s side have lost only once this season, a 2-0 defeat to Bonagee, and a win for them on Sunday would certainly boost their title ambitions…

 

Switching focus to the Inishowen Football League and this year’s race for the Jackie Crossan Premier Division title is one of the tightest in years.

As expected, reigning Champions Cockhill Celtic and last year’s runners-up Buncrana Hearts are in the mix but so too are Aileach FC and Clonmany Shamrocks.

This weekend sees two big games taking place as leaders Buncrana Hearts, who have 24 points, host fourth placed Clonmany Shamrocks, who have 19 points and a game in hand.

Elsewhere, second-placed Aileach FC, who have 22 points, take on third-placed Cockhill Celtic who have a game in hand and are two points behind them.

Chris Ashmore has been speaking with Aileach manager Declan Lynch ahead of his side’s big game…

 

The Brian McCormack Sports Premier Division (Fri 07/02/25)
The Jackie Crossan Premier Division (Fri 07/02/25)

 

 

