Two members of Fine Gael have been nominated to the Seanad by Taoiseach Michael Martin.

Senator Nikki Bradley will return to her position, to which she was previously nominated to by now Tánaiste Simon Harris.

She says this time round she will have the gift of time on her side.

While in a shock decision Cllr Manus Boyle will join Senator Bradley after being elected to Donegal County Council during the summer.

It’s expected that the Seanad will resume this Wednesday.