A west Donegal councillor hopes that progress announced today in the Deer Management Strategy programme will soon lead to action and a reduction in deer numbers.

The tender for programme manager has been awarded to Farm Relief Services, who will now be responsible for establishing 15 local Deer Management hubs.

It is hoped that one of these will be located in Donegal.

Cllr Michael McClafferty, who has long lobbied for the culling of deer in Donegal, says there has been enough talk: