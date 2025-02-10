Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

We get local reaction to the triple knife attack in Dublin on Sunday before Dr Gerry Lane joins Greg to discuss why he thinks reducing speed limits is a good idea:

We reflect on Ireland’s entry into this year’s Eurovision before TY students from Loreto Letterkenny discuss a project to have the Irish language an option on iphones:

In this hour we have some excellent live music, Brendan Devenney reflects on the weekend’s GAA action before David James drops in to launch Highland’s 35th Birthday concert:

