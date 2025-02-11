Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

The Wee Donegal Mammy Emma joins Greg to discuss the life of a Carer and the importance of the Cost of Living Payments, we talk children’s safety online and hear how the Electoral Commission wants your views on how to get people more engaged with democracy:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and chat to Dr Clodagh Campbell about her new book ‘The Steps’:

We chat to participants of the Donegal Community Training Services and hear about their campaign to have free travel free, a caller is disappointed the Derry to Birmingham flight is being discontinued and we chat to two moms about their lives as carers: