Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

The Wee Donegal Mammy Emma joins Greg to discuss the life of a Carer and the importance of the Cost of Living Payments, we talk children’s safety online and hear how the Electoral Commission wants your views on how to get people more engaged with democracy:

In this hour we have Community Garda Information and chat to Dr Clodagh Campbell about her new book ‘The Steps’:

We chat to participants of the Donegal Community Training Services and hear about their campaign to have free travel free, a caller is disappointed the Derry to Birmingham flight is being discontinued and we chat to two moms about their lives as carers: 

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Men arrested in Tyrone and Fermanagh as part of an NI wide operation anti-terrorism operation

11 February 2025
court (1)
Audio, News, Top Stories

Court questions delays in DCB discovery of documents

11 February 2025
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

11 February 2025
falcarragh national school
Top Stories, News

Gardaí investigating two-vehicle crash in falcarragh

11 February 2025
