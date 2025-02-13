Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon.

In the first hour we chat to the Raphoe Diocese’s Monseigneur Kevin Gillespie after a Diarmuid Ó Péicín was named as a Jesuit priest who ministered in the Raphoe diocese from 1980 to 1984 and had received complaints of child sexual abuse. We here concerns that rescue helicopter cover could be reduced for this region and there’s news on a public meeting surrounding plans to move the Donegal Education Centre to Letterkenny:

We catch up on listener’s comments and mark world radio day in the company of Garrett Harte:

Detective Garda Eimear Hassett outlines the benefits of a career in the force and we talk to Cllr Frank McBrearty on the Defective Concrete Block issue: