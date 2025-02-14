Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Pat McArt, Brid Curran and Hugh Friel – topics include spending at the Arts Council and Trump’s plan for Ukraine:

Ukranian woman Olyona has been living in Donegal for 3 years, she reacts to developments this week aimed at ended in the war, we also talk to the Mother and Sister of Danielle McLaughlin live from Goa following the conviction of Vikat Bhagat for her rape and murder:

That’s Entertainment features Michael and Leddy and Maria Rushe: