Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Caller Jack highlighted his struggles with studying for the driver theory test due to his dyslexia in the first hour of the show with Michaela Clarke while MEP Regina Doherty called for action to clampdown on booking.com scams and Brian Hanley from the Alliance for Insurance Reform discussed how motorists will now have to provide insurance companies with their driver number and Mary Reynolds was speaking ahead of her ‘We Are the Guardians’ talk taking place this Saturday:

The usual Tuesday Community Garda Slot with Garda Grainne Doherty kicked off the second hour while caller Tommy raised issues with registering foals and parent, Jenny joined the show to discuss a ‘No Smartphone Voluntary Agreement’ to support child wellbeing which has been rolled out at five schools in Carndonagh:

We heard from a number of guests about their experience with alcohol addiction as a Young People AA International Convention is planned for Dublin in the coming days and with the GAA Congress taking place in Donegal Town this weekend, Donegal GAA Chairperson Mary Coughlan joined the show and a performance from Paddy Moore who plays Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in the upcoming production by the Letterkenny Musical Society. He was also joined in studio by Maria Rushe, Letterkenny Musical Society’s Director: