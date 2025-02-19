Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we focus on the story of parents of children with additional needs who have been told their is no space in Little Angels School in Letterkenny. Special Education Minister Michael Moynihan is also a guest:

Journalist Colm Flynn joins Greg from Rome for an update on the health of Pope Francis. We have news of a DIY academy event in Donegal Town next month before returning the issue of educational supports for children with additional needs:

Another parent discusses the challenges of educational supports for her special needs child. Former head of the HSE Tony O’Brien has his say on NAS Managers being told they can’t take their work vehicles home. Chris Ashmore has business news before we talk to Jamie who was behind a recent viral video exploring an empty Waterworld in Bundoran: