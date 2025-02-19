Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

After a look at the papers we focus on the story of parents of children with additional needs who have been told their is no space in Little Angels School in Letterkenny. Special Education Minister Michael Moynihan is also a guest:

Journalist Colm Flynn joins Greg from Rome for an update on the health of Pope Francis. We have news of a DIY academy event in Donegal Town next month before returning the issue of educational supports for children with additional needs:

Another parent discusses the challenges of educational supports for her special needs child. Former head of the HSE Tony O’Brien has his say on NAS Managers being told they can’t take their work vehicles home. Chris Ashmore has business news before we talk to Jamie who was behind a recent viral video exploring an empty Waterworld in Bundoran:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

joe mchugh dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

19 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Increased police presence in Coleraine following seizure of ‘sinister’ items

19 February 2025
car insurance
Top Stories, News

123% jump in motorists caught driving without insurance in Donegal

19 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

joe mchugh dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Deputy Aengus O’Snodaigh hails former Donegal Minister’s efforts to learn the Irish language

19 February 2025
PSNI police
Top Stories, News

Increased police presence in Coleraine following seizure of ‘sinister’ items

19 February 2025
car insurance
Top Stories, News

123% jump in motorists caught driving without insurance in Donegal

19 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 February 2025
omaghbomb
Audio, News, Top Stories

Omagh survivor tells inquiry how her body was “peppered with metal”

19 February 2025
Guildhall Derry City and Strabane District Council
Top Stories, News

Special Council meeting to take place today to discuss bail hostels in Derry and Strabane

19 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube