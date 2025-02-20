Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In the first hour we discuss the increase detection of drivers in Donegal without insurance, the concerns of respite care for children at Ballymacool House and Anne Marie Boyle, who lost her sister and nephew in the Creeslough explosion, responds to permission being granted for the redevelopment of the site:

A parent highlights the importance of swimming facilities being provided in Inishowen, a listener says charities should be funded differently and then Cllr Ali Farren discusses the gaps in respite services in North Donegal:

Dr Joe Kelly reflects on Donald Trump’s Presidency and its potential impact on Ireland before Mary from the Donegal Women’s Centre joins Greg to reflect on 35 years of providing services to the women of Donegal: