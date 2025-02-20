Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

In the first hour we discuss the increase detection of drivers in Donegal without insurance, the concerns of respite care for children at Ballymacool House and Anne Marie Boyle, who lost her sister and nephew in the Creeslough explosion, responds to permission being granted for the redevelopment of the site:

A parent highlights the importance of swimming facilities being provided in Inishowen, a listener says charities should be funded differently and then Cllr Ali Farren discusses the gaps in respite services in North Donegal:

Dr Joe Kelly reflects on Donald Trump’s Presidency and its potential impact on Ireland before Mary from the Donegal Women’s Centre joins Greg to reflect on 35 years of providing services to the women of Donegal:

Top Stories

Colm Ferriter
Top Stories, News

Highland Radio’s Colm Ferriter announced as Seachtain na Gaeilge Ambassador for Donegal

20 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-20 154339
Top Stories, News

Over 170 without power in Creeslough

20 February 2025
Arranmore RNLI
Top Stories, News

Arranmore RNLI crew respond to two medical emergencies in four days

20 February 2025
luh new 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

880 planned procedures cancelled at LUH in January

20 February 2025
