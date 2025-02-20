The Score – Ryan Bradley, Anthony Gorman & Eamonn Sheridan

This week on the Score, Former Finn Harps Manager Anthony Gorman joins us to look ahead to the action for Finn Harps and Derry City.

The Donegal League are facing into an Oscar Traynor Cup quarter final against Mayo, we speak with Manager Eamonn Sheridan.

Jim McGuinness’s Donegal head to Galway this weekend as the only side with a 100% record in Division 1. We’ll preview the game with 2012 All Ireland winner Ryan Bradley.

And Patsy McGonagle takes a look at this weekend’s National Senior Indoor Championships for Donegal medal hopefuls.