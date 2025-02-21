Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

The Friday Panel is Cllr Paul Canning, former Senator Catherine Noone and Eamon McGee. Topics include the Creeslough planning decision, changes to fitness tests for the Gardai and Trump’s plans for Ukraine:

Former Government advisor Sarah O’Neill talks about equality after having children and then former Garda Sergeant Christie Galligan explains why he disagrees with changes to garda recruitment:

Sarah Terry, Donna Marie Doherty and guests join Greg for That’s Entertainment:

Top Stories

physiotherapy
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for ‘crucial’ investment in primary care and clinical spaces in Milford area

21 February 2025
Altnagelvin_Area_Hospital_SMC_2011
Audio, News, Top Stories

North’s Health Minister acknowledges need for new ED at Altnagelvin Hospital

21 February 2025
new look letterkenny
Audio, News, Top Stories

Taoiseach promises to support New Look workers as retailer closes Irish stores

21 February 2025
warning
Top Stories, News

Wind and rain warnings issued for Donegal on Sunday

21 February 2025
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

