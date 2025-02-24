Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we run through some of the stories from today’s papers before a chat with Jack Simms who is a spokesperson for ‘Protestants against the Gaelic language’ – he has some controversial views:

We chat to student Eliyeen Mahmood about growing up in Letterkenny with a Pakistani heritage before moving to Poland to study. Later Minister Michael Healy Rae discusses forestry felled during recent storms and answers question on his position in Carbon taxes:

Brenden Devenney discusses mixed fortunes for Donegal GAA teams at the weekend, we chat to students from Loreto Community School, Milford about their project on young people and public transport, Stardust Campaigner Antionette Keegan speaks in support of the Creeslough families and caller Mary wants a return to more traditional values: