Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 


The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we run through some of the stories from today’s papers before a chat with Jack Simms who is a spokesperson for ‘Protestants against the Gaelic language’ – he has some controversial views:

We chat to student Eliyeen Mahmood about growing up in Letterkenny with a Pakistani heritage before moving to Poland to study. Later Minister Michael Healy Rae discusses forestry felled during recent storms and answers question on his position in Carbon taxes:

Brenden Devenney discusses mixed fortunes for Donegal GAA teams at the weekend, we chat to students from Loreto Community School, Milford about their project on young people and public transport, Stardust Campaigner Antionette Keegan speaks in support of the Creeslough families and caller Mary wants a return to more traditional values:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council named Council of the year

24 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2025
Creeslough Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

24 February 2025
hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

donegal county council logo large
Top Stories, News

Donegal County Council named Council of the year

24 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

24 February 2025
Creeslough Sign
Audio, News, Top Stories

Sister of Creeslough explosion victim claims ‘no compassion’ has been shown to families

24 February 2025
hotel Generic
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hotel occupancy rates down 2% in border region

24 February 2025
Irish-Water-pic2-768x512
Top Stories, News

Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Derrybeg

24 February 2025
Candle
Top Stories, News

Pedestrian dies in crash in Co Laois

24 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube