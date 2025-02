Donegal County Council continues to hold the top spot for the highest number of vacant property grant applications.

The Council has received 1,042 applications since the launch of the vacant property refurbishment grant in July 2022. 715 of them have been approved and 93 grants paid out.

To date, over €77 million has been paid out in relation to the refurbishment of 1,449 home across the country.

The number of grants paid out increased 270% from the first quarter of 2024 to the end of the year.