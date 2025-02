A business premises in Donegal Town has been targeted in a weekend burglary.

Between 2.20am and 2.30am on Sunday, a shed at the property in Drimark was forced open and a number of boxes of used brake calipers stolen.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and has dash cam footage to contact them.

They say they are particularly interested in any sightings of a white Citroen Dispatch van believed to have been in the area at the time.