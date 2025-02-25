Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Closing speeches underway in Sliabh Liag murder trial

Closing speeches are underway in the trial of a man and woman accused of murdering Robert Wilkin in Co Donegal in June 2023.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo, Killybegs; and Nikita Burns of Carrick, Co Donegal, deny murdering the 66-year-old.

Prosecuting counsel, Bernard Condon SC, told the jurors the two accused are on trial for murdering Robert Wilkin on the basis of common design or joint enterprise.

After being beaten with a rock, he said the 66yo’s body was “unceremoniously deposited into the Atlantic Ocean,” from the cliffs at Sliabh Liag.

He described Alan Vial as a, “devious, calculated and cynical liar,” whose testimony is undermined by the lies he told gardai following his arrest.

He said the case against Nikita Burns is the clearest possible case of murder because it came out of her own mouth.

He again played a secretly recorded conversation of her telling a woman that she “picked up a rock and started caving his head in.”

Mr Condon said it was quite clear she was telling the truth because she didn’t think the body would be found, and she didn’t know she was being recorded.

