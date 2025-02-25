Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
DCC should research the potential of using 3D printed houses – Beard

Donegal County Council is being urged to investigate the potential of using 3D printed homes to address the housing crisis in Donegal, with Cllr Joy Beard telling a special housing meeting that what seemed like science fiction a few years ago is now a potential way forward.

Cllr Beard is asking officials to begin a research initiative, including liaising with Louth County Council, which has begun using this technology.

She says with Donegal facing what is, in effect, a double crisis, imaginative answers are needed…………

arranmore2
Top Stories, News

Fibre broadband to be delivered to Arranmore Island

25 February 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
Top Stories, News

Two men arrested in Derry and illegal drugs seized

25 February 2025
Dail
Top Stories, News

Row over Dail speaking time set to reignite

25 February 2025
Bird Flu
Top Stories, News

Another suspected bird flu case identified in Co Tyrone

25 February 2025
Advertisement

