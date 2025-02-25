DCC should research the potential of using 3D printed houses – Beard

Donegal County Council is being urged to investigate the potential of using 3D printed homes to address the housing crisis in Donegal, with Cllr Joy Beard telling a special housing meeting that what seemed like science fiction a few years ago is now a potential way forward.

Cllr Beard is asking officials to begin a research initiative, including liaising with Louth County Council, which has begun using this technology.

She says with Donegal facing what is, in effect, a double crisis, imaginative answers are needed…………