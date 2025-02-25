Donald Trump refuses to rule out transfer of territory from Ukraine to Russia as part of a peace deal

Donald Trump has refused to rule out a transfer of territory from Ukraine to Russia as part of a peace deal.

The US President also says Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, would accept European peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a potential agreement.

Yesterday, the US voted alongside Russia against a UN resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression.

Trump also hinted he may meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky soon to discuss a minerals revenue-sharing agreement.

But he can’t guarantee Ukraine will remain intact if the conflict was to come to an end: