Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Early applicants to the Defective Concrete Scheme should not be penalised – Ward

The 100% Redress Party says early applicants to the Defective Concrete Scheme should not be penalised.

Deputy Charles Ward says homeowners who applied under the original Defective Concrete Scheme are currently at a financial disadvantage compared to those benefitting from the updated scheme introduced in June, 2023.

Deputy Ward says early applicants were burdened with significant engineering fees ranging from €6,000 to €7,000, which appear to have been deducted from their grant limit if they reached the cap.

In contrast, he says the new scheme does not impose such deductions.

Deputy Ward says this situation contradicts the assurances provided by the then Minister of Housing Darragh O’Brien, who stated that early applicants would not face penalties during a Dáil debate in June 2022.

This situation, he says, is unjust and requires urgent amendment.

A statement issued last night by the 100% Redress Party says it’s crucial that the Department swiftly address this issue and make retrospective adjustments to ensure fairness for all affected homeowners.

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

