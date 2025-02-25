Gloster defends HSE’s response to ED trolley crisis

The head of the HSE is defending their efforts to tackle rising trolley figures.

669 patients were waiting for a bed in hospitals around the country this morning, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 28 of them at Letterkenny University Hospital and 61 in Sligo.

However, Bernard Gloster claims there are discrepancies between figures published by the INMO and the HSE’s data.

He says hospitals were experiencing a higher demand for services in the last two years, but ‘against that higher tide’ they were able to adequately manage numbers………..